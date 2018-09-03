Menu
Local

Private jet in unscheduled landing at Paphos Airport

September 3, 2018 at 4:24pm
By September 3, 2018 No Comments

A private jet bound from the UK to Larnaca landed safely at Paphos Airport on Monday after an apparent technical problem.

The jet had a three member crew on board but no passengers. It had left the UK for Larnaca, but as it was approaching Cyprus, the captain informed authorities that there was an indication of a technical problem.

Minutes later, the captain said that there was no cause for concern and that there was no problem.

As a precaution however, Paphos Airport was put on partial standby to manage the incident.

Hermes Airports spokesman Adamos Aspris confirmed the incident to the Cyprus News Agency but clarified that it did not appear to be serious, adding that Paphos Airport was placed on partial standby for purely precautionary reasons.

Read more

TUS plane given all clear after unscheduled landing at Larnaca

You May Also Like

Local
September 3, 2018

21 year old arrested for 1 kilo of cannabis after bike accident

bouli
Local
September 3, 2018

Temps set to edge below 40 C on Tuesday

bouli
Local
September 3, 2018

Driver dies from heart attack at the wheel

bouli