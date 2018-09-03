Private jet in unscheduled landing at Paphos Airport

A private jet bound from the UK to Larnaca landed safely at Paphos Airport on Monday after an apparent technical problem.

The jet had a three member crew on board but no passengers. It had left the UK for Larnaca, but as it was approaching Cyprus, the captain informed authorities that there was an indication of a technical problem.

Minutes later, the captain said that there was no cause for concern and that there was no problem.

As a precaution however, Paphos Airport was put on partial standby to manage the incident.

Hermes Airports spokesman Adamos Aspris confirmed the incident to the Cyprus News Agency but clarified that it did not appear to be serious, adding that Paphos Airport was placed on partial standby for purely precautionary reasons.

Read more