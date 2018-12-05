Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive in Cyprus (pictures+videos)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Akrotiri shortly after 2 pm on Wednesday.

The couple will show their support for military personnel who will be spending the festive season away from their families.

The Duke and Duchess will officially open the Oasis Centre at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus, which is a new relaxation area for personnel when they aren’t on shift.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at @RAFAkrotiri in Cyprus to meet Serving personnel, families living on the base, wider station personnel and members of the local community. pic.twitter.com/x5sR34QrvL — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 5, 2018

On Tuesday the royal couple hosted a Christmas party supported by Poppy Legion in London for families and children of deployed personnel from RAF Coningsby and RAF Marham serving in Cyprus.

