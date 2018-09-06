Primary school teachers lift measures as contacts underway for solution to education row

Primary school teachers went to work today to count books ahead of the new school year, after the Pancyprian Union of Greek Teachers (POED) voted (94.5%) to lift two of the measures it announced last week as a gesture of goodwill towards the government, in midst of the ongoing education row.

Specifically, the strike measures concerning the school programme, the allocation of students in classes and the checking and counting of books and stationery, have been lifted.

The president of POED, Philios Phylactou commenting on his union’s decision called for calm and argued that the teachers should “act responsibly towards the students.” However, he did not dismiss the possibility of taking strike action, if needed.

“On Monday, the children, our children will come back to school and we, teachers have to leave them out of the disagreements of the grown-ups. We do not accept and we will now allow the children to miss out on the joy of the first days of school.”

The three teachers’ trade unions OELMED, POED and OLTEK will meet today, at 12:30, to evaluate the situation and discuss how they will proceed. Members of all three unions have authorised their leadership to take measures, not excluding strike action, over a dispute with the Education Ministry over staffing.

