President offers Turkish Cypriot leader help following recent floods

President Nicos Anastasiades has had a telephone conversation with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and has expressed readiness to provide help in the effort to deal with the extreme weather phenomena which have affected the island.

Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou wrote on Twitter that President Anastasiades had expressed his sincere condolences to Akinci over the casualties and his solidarity.

Prodromou added that Anastasiades offered his help and that Akinci thanked him for his interest and his offer for help and told him that the situation was being dealt with.

Meanwhile, President Anastasiades had also expressed his readiness to help out the Turkish Cypriots in statements earlier at a Maronite event in Nicosia.

Three people have lost their lives and one more is still missing as a result of flash floods which occurred in the Turkish occupied areas of Cyprus.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

(Cyprus News Agency)

