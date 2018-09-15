President Anastasiades to meet UNSG Antonio Guterres in New York

President of the Republic Nicos Anastasiades is set to meet UNSG Antonio Guterres in New York on the 28th of September, according to CNA.

President Anastasiades will travel to New York next week to attend the General Assembly of the United Nations. While in New York, Anastasiades is expected to have a number of bilateral contacts as well.

The President of the Republic will depart from Cyprus on the 19th of September, since the EU heads of state will gather in Salzburg, Austria, for an informal meeting. The summit will be hosted by Sebastian Kurz, Chancellor of Austria.

On Monday, September 17, Anastasiades will be in Athens to meet Greek Prime Minister, Alexis Tsipras. Anastasiades and Tsipras are expected to discuss topics such as the Cyprus problem, or the possible tripartite partnerships of Greece and Cyprus with other countries of the region.

It is to be noted that a Trilateral meeting is going to be held in October in Greece, between Cyprus, Greece and Egypt.