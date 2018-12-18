President Anastasiades to hold new meeting with Lute on Tuesday morning

President Nicos Anastasiades will on Tuesday morning hold a new meeting with Jane Holl Lute, the UN Secretary-General’s envoy, who is in Cyprus for contacts. Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said that the process to determine the terms of reference, deemed to pave the way for the resumption of settlement talks, is underway.

The meeting is scheduled for 8am local time (6am GMT) at the Presidential Palace, and it was made possible after rescheduling part of the President’s agenda.

Moreover, the Turkish Cypriot side announced that Lute will meet again with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, at 10.30 am on Tuesday, following their meeting earlier today.

Speaking to CNA, Prodromou said that the process has already started and “consultations take place in order to determine jointly the terms of reference.”

He added that discussions will continue tomorrow with Lute, but said that “the process has now only started.”

CNA learns that during Sunday’s meeting with President Anastasiades, Lute did not convey her discussions with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, with whom she met last Thursday in Ankara. The UN envoy is scheduled to leave Cyprus tomorrow in the afternoon.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

(Cyprus News Agency)