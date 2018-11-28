Population census: Population, migration up compared to 2016

In 2017, the population of the Republic of Cyprus was 864,200, according to a Statistical Service report.

Compared to 2016, the population increased by 1.2%.

Although the number of births was lower (from 9,455 in 2016 to 9,229 in 2017), net migration was positive, at 6,201.

Net migration continued its upward trend from 2016, as between 2012-2015 more people moved out of Cyprus than those who moved in.

The total fertility rate (average number of children a woman will deliver in her lifetime) decreased to 1.32, compared to 1.37 in 2016.

The number of deaths increased to 5,996 from 5,471 in 2016.

Also, according to the report, the number of households increased to 324,000 with an average 2.7 people living in each household.

Marriages in Cyprus decreased by 6,375 in 2016 to 5,882 in 2017. In 2017, there were 16 fewer divorces in Cyprus, with the total number reaching 1,932.

Ages

People between 0-14 years of age formed 16.2% of the population, 67.9% were people aged between 15-64 and 15.9% were those aged 65 and over.

By district

In 2017, 577,574 people (67.5%) lived in urban areas.

The district with the biggest population was Nicosia with 335,900 residents. Limassol had 242,000 residents, Larnaca had 146,500, Paphos had 92,300 and Famagusta had 47,500.

