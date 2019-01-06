Menu
Pomos dam becomes second dam to overflow in Paphos

January 6, 2019 at 9:39am
The Pomos dam has overflowed, the second in the Paphos district to do so this winter.

The Cyprus News Agency said that 860,000 cubic metre capacity dam overflowed early on Sunday, a day after that in Argakas.

Last year,  Pomos residents had to wait for February before their dam overflowed.

Heavy rains have helped build up stocks in Cyprus’ depleted dams but these are still only 20% full and Water Development Department officials are cautioning the public that the water shortage problem persists.

