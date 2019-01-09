Police probing fake Twitter account of deputy tourism minister

Cyber crime police are probing a fake twitter account of deputy tourism minister Savvas Perdios.
Deputy government spokesman Klelia Vassiliou posted a picture of the fake account on her Facebook page saying that a complaint has been submitted to police.
Perdios, who took up his duties as Cyprus’ first deputy tourism minister at the start of the week, sent a tweet of his own saying the account was a hoax created by Italian journalist Tommasso Debenedetti
This account is hoax created by Italian journalist Tommasso Debenedetti.
— Savvas Perdios (@PerdiosCy) January 9, 2019
In the fake tweet, Debenedetti who calls himself a hoaxer had announced the death of Greek singer Nana Mouskouri. Debenedetti has made a name for himself sending fake tweets announcing the deaths of various celebrities.