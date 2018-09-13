Police probing alleged rape of Russian tourist

Police are investigating the alleged rape of a young Russian woman. The complaint was filed by the young woman who said that she and her friend had met two young men in Ayia Napa early on Wednesday morning and accepted a lift in the men’s car to take them to their Larnaca hotel.

But they said that at some point, the driver stopped the car and the two men took the young women to an isolated beach where the co-driver raped one of the women.

The young woman gave police the number plates of the car.

Police are investigating.