Menu
Local

Updated: Flooded roads in Famagusta district, mud and rock slides on Limassol district roads

December 5, 2018 at 7:47am
Edited by

Because of the bad weather conditions in the free Famagusta area, roads leading to Protaras are impassable and dangerous, police warned on Wednesday.

Roads  in Paralimni and Ayia Napa are flooded, they added.

Efforts are underway by police and the fire service as well as local authorities to clean up the roads, a police announcement said and urged drivers not to use the Protaras road network until the clean up is completed.

Meanwhile, heavy rain overnight has led to rock and mudslides on the following roads in the Limassol district:

• Gerasa – Kalo Chorio
• Gerasa – Louvaras
• Saittas – Karvounas

Drivers are urged to be particularly careful and to drive slowly.

 

You May Also Like

Local
December 5, 2018

Flooding in Protaras after heavy rains (photos)

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
December 5, 2018

More rain and thunderstorms as unsettled weather to continue until Saturday

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
December 4, 2018

Woman rescued after car fell into sea near Peyia

Bouli Hadjioannou