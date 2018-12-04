Police looking for two men in connection with Rodotheou murder attempt

Police are looking for 39 year old Dydi Rudolf or Balazov Miroslav, as he was known in Cyprus, and 40 year old Iosif Iosif (Sifis) in connection to the attempted murder of Nikos Rothotheou.
Police say they are nearing completion of their investigations and the testimonies of the two wanted men are considered to be key.
Dydi Rudolf is also wanted by authorities in his country of origin, Slovakia.
Three suspects – two Greek Cypriots and one non-Cypriot –are already under arrest for the case.
Nicos Rodotheou was driving his car near the Hilton Hotel in Nicosia on November 26 when two men on a motorbike opened fire against his car and sped off.
Five bullets hit the back of the car. Rodotheou was not hurt and has already given a statement to police.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Nicosia CID on telephone 22802222, or the closest police station or the citizens’ help line on 1460.
