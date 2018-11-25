Menu
Police investigating two house burglaries in Tala

November 25, 2018 at 10:09am
Burglars have made off with €12,500 in cash and jewellery from two houses in Tala, the Cyprus News Agency reported on Sunday.

It said that a German permanent resident of Cyprus had reported to police that his home was broken into between 6 pm and 11 pm on Saturday and taken €6,000 euro in cash and jewellery worth €2,500.

The burglars appear to have accessed the house from a window.

The second burglary was of a home of a British permanent resident of Cyprus and occurred between 7.45 pm and 11 pm.  Cash of €260 euro and jewellery worth €4,000 were taken with the burglars appearing to have gained access from the back, aluminum sliding door in the sitting room.

 

