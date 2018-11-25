Police ‘free hands’ safety campaign

Police will tomorrow launch a week-long road safety campaign targeting drivers using their mobile phone at the wheel.
The campaign starts on Monday November 26 and continues to December 2.
Police said that the focus will be on drivers who do not have ‘free hands’ while driving, either because they are using a mobile telephone or other object.
It said that distracted drivers was one of the most significant factors in increasing the possibility of a road accident as it dramatically curtails the time to react in the event of an emergency.
Using a mobile telephone, particularly to send a text message while at the wheel, also played a decisive role in traffic accidents, it added.