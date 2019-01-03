Menu
Local

Police charge 160 with illegal gambling

January 3, 2019 at 2:40pm
Edited by

Police have charged 160 individuals with illegal gambling as they step up what they described as a ‘targeted campaign’ over the holiday period.

Overall, in the period from December 6 to January 3, police carried out checks at 31 clubs, coffee shops, betting shops and other establishments.

They confiscated 2848 decks of cards, 683 gambling chips, 18 computers and 2854 euro.

A total of 160 people were charged with gambling and will be summoned to appear in court. Among them were the managers of 28 establishments who were charged with allowing gambling at their premises.

Police said they are also investigating a case of electronic gambling and another of illegal betting.

 

 

 

You May Also Like

Local
January 3, 2019

Engomi municipality to create ecological park (pictures)

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
January 3, 2019

Six long weekends in 2019

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
January 3, 2019

Turkish Cypriot conscientious objector fined 2000 TL for refusing to report to army

Stelios Marathovouniotis