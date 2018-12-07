Police arrests man in connection with slaughterhouse hooks theft

Police arrested a 35 year old man on Thursday in connection with the theft of aluminium hooks from a Nicosia slaughterhouse.

According to philenews, the manager of the slaughterhouse reported to police that on Wednesday, a number of aluminium hooks were stolen.

He said that since 2014 the slaughterhouse had bought 200 hooks worth €7,000 which kept disappearing over the course of this year.

The man was arrested after authorities received testimony pointing him as a suspect.

Police are continuing investigations.