Police arrests 43 year old man in connection with rape case

December 15, 2018 at 5:30pm

A 43 year old man was remanded for six days on Saturday in connection with the alleged rape of a 32 year old woman in Paphos on December 10.

The man was arrested after the 32 year old reported that she was raped by two men last Monday. She told police that while she was walking home on December 10, a car with two men inside approached her.

She says that the driver invited her to get in the car but she said no. Then, both men got out of the car, grabbed her and threw her in the car.

They then, reportedly took her to a secluded location and raped her successively.

The woman told police that she identified one of the suspects as a man who she had met the previous night.

