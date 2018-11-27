Photo competition: “Cyprus: The Shipping Star of the Mediterranean”

The Shipping Deputy Ministry to the President and the Cyprus Marine Club with the support of Cyprus’ Photographic Society are delighted to officially launch a photo competition with the topic: “Cyprus: The Shipping Star of the Mediterranean”.

The photo competition has the dual purpose of further raising public awareness regarding Cyprus shipping, while at the same time enriching the archive of images available by the Shipping Deputy Ministry for its upcoming promotional campaigns.

The photo competition is open to everyone above 18 years old, with the clear understanding that any images submitted for consideration (regardless of whether or not they receive an award) will be available for use indefinitely and with no restriction by the Shipping Deputy Ministry in its promotional material and/or any other publications and communications.

Each participant is free to submit up to five (5) images taken by himself/herself with the general theme of shipping and maritime. Participants are kindly requested to avoid submitting photographs with an overly touristic theme. Please submit images along with the participation form, to the following address: [email protected].

The photo competition is open until 11 January 2019, following which an evaluation committee comprising two members of the Shipping Deputy Ministry, two members of Cyprus Marine Club and one member of the Cyprus Photographic Society will evaluate the photographs and determine the winners (first, second and third prize).

A photo exhibition will follow on 4 and 5 February 2019 presenting the winning images as well as a series of other selected images which will take part in the competition. The winners will receive their awards during the Annual Reception of the Shipping Deputy Ministry, which will be held on 4 February 2019 in Limassol in conjunction with the exhibition.

The Shipping Deputy Ministry expresses its sincere appreciation to Fleet Management Limited, Nicosia and ÖL Shipping Group, Limassol for sponsoring the prizes.

More information regarding the terms and conditions of the contest can be found here: www.shipping.gov.cy.

(PIO)