Perdios: Impact of Brexit on tourism to become known in March

Cyprus can expect to have a clearer picture of the impact of Brexit on tourism by the end of March, deputy minister for tourism Savvas Perdios said on Monday.

“Tour operators are still not showing their cards. We have a strategic plan but we cannot say anything for the moment. I am waiting for the tourist fairs in March to be able to answer the question as to how Brexit will affect us,” he told journalists.

“There may not be a problem in the end. We cannot go now and discuss lowering prices. We need to be very careful about our timing,” he added.

Perdios said that in the next few days he will be contacting all stakeholders to exchange views.

He noted that the tourism sector was sensitive and required care. “It is very easy for some things to take on a negative note, which is why we must be careful. When nearly 20% of GDP is linked to this sector, then we have to be very serious.”