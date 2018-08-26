Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car

A 42 year old man is in critical condition in Nicosia Hospital after he was hit by a car on Paphos road in Limassol a little before 9 pm on Saturday.

Police said that under conditions under investigation the man was hit by a car driven by a 54 year old woman which then hit another vehicle that had stopped at a red light

The victim was taken to Limassol Hospital with multiple fractures and head injuries. Because of the critical nature of his injuries he was moved to the intensive care unit of Nicosia Hospital.

The driver underwent an alco-test with negative results. She was arrested to facilitate police investigations.