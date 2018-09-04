Patients angered by prices at Nicosia Hospital cafeteria

The Cyprus Patients Organisation has voiced indignation at the situation at the cafeteria of the Nicosia General Hospital, both as regards the high prices of products sold to patients, relatives and staff as well as its location.

In an announcement, it said that it has raised the issue with the Health Ministry on several occasions because it considered it unacceptable that prices are not regulated in any way. It said the state should ensure that prices are regulated and affordable as patients have no other option.

The association also said that the cafeteria should be moved to the ground floor, close to the outpatients department in line with initial plans, or at least outside, since it it unacceptable that it should be at the entrance of the hospital, causing a commotion.

It said that to see tables and smell food on entering the hospital gave the hospital a bad image and urged the attorney general and the Health Ministry to intervene to find a solution.

