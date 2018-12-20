Parents want action after schools damaged by weather

The Cyprus Parents Association have called on responsible authorities to take the necessary measures to respond to recent damage in schools caused by weather conditions.

In an announcement on Thursday, the Association says that it sent a letter to the Ministry of Education and the School Board urging them “respond to problems or sources of problems before unpleasant and irreversible events take place.”

“If the closure of classrooms is needed for the protection of pupils and staff, then it must happen. The safety of our children, as well as all people who work in schools is a major priority for us. There should be no delays when it concerns health and safety issues,” the announcement said.

