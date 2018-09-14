Parents’ association: We will not send our children to school during strikes

The Organized Parents’ Association decided that they will not send their children to school on Tuesday and Wednesday, when the teachers will be striking.

The parents met today with Education Minister, Costas Hambiaouris to inform him of their decision.

They said that they respect the teachers’ right to strike and will proceed to this measure solely for protecting their children.

They will also contact the teachers’ unions to see if they can find together a resolution for the conflict in education, Phileleftheros reported.