Paphos to step up charm offensive to woo visitors

Paphos’ tourism promotion board will participate in eight tourism fairs and upgrade its web page with the addition of content in another three languages as it steps up a charm offensive.
In an announcement, the board said that during the months of January to March 2019, it will be participating in eight international tourism fairs in countries such as the Netherlands, the UK, Ireland, Germany, Israel and Russia.
In addition to adding three languages to its website, it will upgrade its arrival guide in German and French and reprint promotional material and maps. Emphasis will go to social media while a campaign will be launched to attract domestic tourism.
Special emphasis will once again be given to promoting sport and cultural tourism, as well as rural tourism with the aim of extending the tourist season and attracting higher income visitors year-round.