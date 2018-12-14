Menu
Local

Paphos police probing rape of 32 year old woman

December 14, 2018 at 9:32am
Edited by

Paphos police are investigating  the rape of a 32 year old woman by two men.

The Cyprus News Agency said that the woman, who is a non-Cypriot and lives in Paphos, had reported the rape yesterday.

She told police that as she was walking on the street on December 10, she was approached by a car and the driver asked her to get in. She refused, and the driver and his passenger pushed her into the car, took her to a remote spot and raped her.

The woman said she recognised one of the two men since they had met the previous evening.

 

You May Also Like

Local
December 14, 2018

Altamira properties looking for buyers

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
December 14, 2018

€1.16m Joker winner in Cyprus

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
December 14, 2018

Anastasiades, May discuss British Bases issue ahead of Brexit

Bouli Hadjioannou