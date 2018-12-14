Paphos police probing rape of 32 year old woman

Paphos police are investigating the rape of a 32 year old woman by two men.
The Cyprus News Agency said that the woman, who is a non-Cypriot and lives in Paphos, had reported the rape yesterday.
She told police that as she was walking on the street on December 10, she was approached by a car and the driver asked her to get in. She refused, and the driver and his passenger pushed her into the car, took her to a remote spot and raped her.
The woman said she recognised one of the two men since they had met the previous evening.