Paphos police investigating alleged rape case

Police is investigating a rape case that allegedly took place on December 10, in Paphos.

On Thursday, a 32 year old non-Cypriot woman reported to police that she had been raped by two men.

She alleges that while she was walking home on December 10, a car with the two men inside approached her.

She says that the driver invited her to get in the car but she said no. Then, both men got out of the car, grabbed her and threw her in the car.

They then, reportedly took her to a secluded location and raped her successively.

The woman told police that she identified one of the suspects as a man who she had met the previous night.

Paphos police is searching for the two men.