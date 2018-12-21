Paphos mall does not have a business license, mayor claims

Paphos mayor Phedonos Phedonos claimed that the city’s Kings Avenue Mall does not have a business licence.
Phedonos was talking after a visit to the mall on Friday and expressed his concern over the fact that “despite promises, the mall has been operating for five years without a license.”
He added that the mall never received neither a final approval certification nor a planning permit. The existing planning permit was issued for an area of 26,000 m2, however the mall currently covers an area of 34,000 m2, he said.
“Inside the mall, there are establishments which operate without a license and which do not meet the fire and safety regulations,” he added.
Paphos municipality filed a request to Court to suspend the shopping center’s operations, but it was rejected, Phedonos argued.
Interior Ministry’s response
Talking to CNA, an Interior Ministry official responded to Phedonos, by arguing that the mall’s operations are completely legitimate.