Paphos hotels see occupancy rates of 90% in September, October

The Paphos Hotels Association is satisfied with the anticipated occupancy rate at hotels this autumn, though the Russian market continues to be under-performing.

Thanos Michaelides, who chairs the Paphos branch of the association, told the Cyprus News Agency that the occupancy rate for September and October was 90% or higher. But he said the drop in the Russian market had created some problems, depending on the reliance of each hotel.

He said the winter was also expected to be a good one, with a number of hotels that had closed for renovations last winter expected to remain open. Michaelides said that the number of hotels remaining open during winter has increased, adding that it was encouraging that the hotel sector was continuing to invest in upgrading the tourist product.

Asked which was the most important market for Paphos, he said that the British market was in the lead, followed by German-speaking European countries. Israel was expected to do well in September because of the holidays and though small was a good market.