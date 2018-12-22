Menu
Paphos: €2000 and expensive jewelry stolen from house

December 22, 2018 at 1:16pm
Two thousand euros and expensive jewelry were stolen from a house in Peyia. The theft was reported by the 72-year-old owner of the house, a Briton residing in Cyprus who had returned home after midnight on the early hours of Saturday.

The complainant reported that he was absent from his house since 8.00 on Friday evening and upon his return he realized that the safe in his bedroom had been broken into. 2000 euros, expensive jewelry and other valuables were missing.

Officers from Peyia’s Police Station rushed to the scene taking fingerprints and other evidence that might help solve the case.

By Dora Christodoulou

