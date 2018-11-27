Menu
Local

Paphos driver remanded in custody after fatal accident

November 27, 2018 at 12:58pm
A 47 year old driver was remanded in custody for two days by Paphos district court on Tuesday to facilitate police inquiries following a new road fatality on Monday.

A 72 year old woman  was critically injured when she was hit by a car driven by a 47 year old woman as she tried to cross the Episkopi-Paphos road near Armou around 1 pm yesterday. She was taken to Paphos Hospital but succumbed to her injuries a few hours later

The driver initially left the scene of the accident but returned half an hour later and was arrested to facilitate police inquiries.

