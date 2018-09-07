Menu
Local

Paphos continues to lead in property sales to non-Cypriots

September 7, 2018 at 12:59pm
By September 7, 2018 No Comments

Paphos continues to lead in property sales to foreign buyers, both EU citizens and third country nationals.

According to the latest figures from the Land and Surveys Department, Paphos accounted for 39% of sales contracts, followed by Limassol with 30%. Larnaca was third with 15.5%, followed by Famagusta with 15.5%. Nicosia came in last with 5.5%.

In the first eight months of 2018, a total of  2884 sales contracts were submitted to the department by foreign buyers of which 919 were by EU citizens and remaining 1965 by third country nationals.

 

You May Also Like

Local
September 7, 2018

Heavy rain on Nicosia-Limassol highway

bouli
Local
September 7, 2018

Two swimmers rescued in Paphos

bouli
Local
September 7, 2018

Controversy over purchase of cheap medicine from Turkish-occupied north

Stelios Marathovouniotis