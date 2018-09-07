Paphos continues to lead in property sales to non-Cypriots

Paphos continues to lead in property sales to foreign buyers, both EU citizens and third country nationals.

According to the latest figures from the Land and Surveys Department, Paphos accounted for 39% of sales contracts, followed by Limassol with 30%. Larnaca was third with 15.5%, followed by Famagusta with 15.5%. Nicosia came in last with 5.5%.

In the first eight months of 2018, a total of 2884 sales contracts were submitted to the department by foreign buyers of which 919 were by EU citizens and remaining 1965 by third country nationals.