Paphos bus drivers to step up action

Paphos bus drivers, on indefinite strike over the non-payment of their salaries, say they will escalate their strike measures unless there is progress in their dispute.

In statements to the Cyprus News Agency, the bus drivers’ representative Christos Evangelou said that the bus drivers would drive their buses to the Presidential Palace if there is no breakthrough tomorrow.

Bus drivers have not been paid their November salaries as a result of a dispute between the bus company and the Transport Ministry over state payments.

The government says an audit has shown that the bus companies have been overpaid and should reimburse the money. The companies deny this is the case.

Paphos bus drivers had staged a strike earlier this week but returned to work as a gesture of good will. But after the company’s failure to pay their November salaries and give assurances regarding their December and 13th salaries, they called an indefinite strike.

Evangelou urged the ministry to hold talks either with the bus company or employees themselves so that a solution can be found.

The strike has affected thousands of pupils as well as visitors, pensioners and employees. Pensioners told the Cyprus News Agency that as a result of the strike they have been forced to use a taxi to go to the hospital for scheduled appointments, putting a further strain on their over-stretched finances.