Paphos bus drivers announce indefinite strike from Wednesday

Employees working for the Paphos bus company will go on indefinite strike tomorrow over the non-payment of their December salaries.
Philenews said the employees had given the company until midday today to pay their wages. The company failed to do so, and at an extraordinary meeting they decided to strike as from Wednesday and not to return to work unless they receive their pay and measures taken to ensure they are paid every month.
The strike will affect about 5000 pupils and other passengers who use the buses every day.