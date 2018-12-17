Paediatric society against NHS

Cyprus’ paediatric society said it will not participate in the NHS under the current terms.
After a general meetingy on Saturday, the society expressed concerns over the proposed scheme’s viability, functionality, and adequacy.
“We are stating our intention not to participate in the proposed health system, under the current state of affairs,” the society said.
Each paediatrician has been offered €130,00 per year for 875 children registered on their client list. In addition, they will receive €150 for each childbirth they attend.