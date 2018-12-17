Menu
Local

Paediatric society against NHS

December 17, 2018 at 3:30pm

Cyprus’ paediatric society said it will not participate in the NHS under the current terms.

After a general meetingy on Saturday, the society expressed concerns over the proposed scheme’s viability, functionality, and adequacy.

“We are stating our intention not to participate in the proposed health system, under the current state of affairs,” the society said.

Each paediatrician has been offered €130,00 per year for 875 children registered on their client list. In addition, they will receive €150 for each childbirth they attend.

 

 

You May Also Like

Local
December 17, 2018

US company to return Cypriot artifact collection to University of Cyprus

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
December 17, 2018

Zenobia wreck goes festive for Christmas

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
December 17, 2018

Army officers cut military camp trees for private use, Green Party says

Stelios Marathovouniotis