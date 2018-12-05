Number of registered jobless drops annual 15.6% in November

The number of registered unemployed fell an annual 15.6% in November 2018, according to seasonally adjusted data released by the Statistical Service on Wednesday.
Τhe number of unemployed for November 2018 decreased to 24,887 persons in comparison to 25,219 in the previous month and 30,709 in November 2017.
In comparison with November 2017, a decrease of 5,266 persons or 15.6% was recorded which was mainly observed in the sectors of trade (a drop of 1131), public administration (down 939), construction (down 633), manufacturing (down 609), accommodation and food service activities (down 317), education (down 201) and to newcomers in the labour market (a decrease of 1472).
(Cyprus News Agency)