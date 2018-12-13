Number of people with internet access in Cyprus increases

The number of households with internet access in Cyprus increased significantly in 2018 compared to 2017. During 2018, 86,2% of households had access to the internet, compared to 79,4% in 2017.

Also, the percentage of households with access to personal computers reached 78,7% in 2018 compared to 75,9% in 2017. An increase was also observed in the percentage of households that own a laptop computer from 65,0% in 2017 to 68,5% in 2018.

The percentage of households with dependent children that own a computer reached 93.3% in 2018.

Use of Internet

83,7% of persons aged 16-74 are using the internet at least once a week. Almost all persons aged 16 – 24 years old (99,3%) use the internet at least once a week. This percentage decreases with age, even though for individuals 65 – 74 years old the use of internet increased to 37,5% in 2018 compared to 33,9% in 2017. High educated persons (97,3%) use the internet more frequently than persons with lower education level (53,8%).

During the first quarter of 2018, internet usage increased to 84,4% compared to 80,7% in 2017.

The most popular Internet activities are the following: finding information about goods and services (85,1%), participating in social networks (81.7%), watching video content from sharing services (80,8%), telephoning over the internet/video calls (via webcam) over the internet (74,4%) and seeking health-related information (67,1%).

87,5% of the persons that used the Internet in the first quarter of 2018, used their mobile phone or smart phone to access the Internet away from home or work while, 16,7% used a laptop and 11.5% used a tablet.

e-Commerce

23,3% of persons aged 16 – 74 years old made online orders for goods and services in the first quarter of 2018 compared to 24,4% in 2017.

The most popular categories of goods/services ordered online were the following: clothes or sports goods (56,3%), other travel arrangements such as transport tickets, car hire etc. (51,3%) and holiday accommodation (46,7%).

During the period April 2017-March 2018, 82,9% of persons aged 16-74 that bought or ordered goods and services for private use prefer sellers from other EU countries, 35,8% prefer sellers from the rest of the world and 34,6% buy or order from sellers in Cyprus. The amount spent for goods or services over the internet was usually between 100-500 Euros.

Table 1 Computer in Household (% of Households) 2015 2016 2017 2018 Personal Computer 71,0 71,5 75,9 78,7 By computer type: Desktop computer 31.4 20.5 20.3 20.1 Laptop 62,7 62,6 65,0 68,5 Tablet 39,2 40,3 45,9 44,2 By household type: With dependent children 93.1 93.7 94.9 93.3 Without dependent children 62.1 63.0 68.5 72.0 Households with Internet access 71.2 74.4 79.4 86.2