Number of people with internet access in Cyprus increases

December 13, 2018 at 2:36pm

The number of households with internet access in Cyprus increased significantly in 2018 compared to 2017. During 2018, 86,2% of households had access to the internet, compared to 79,4% in 2017.

Also, the percentage of households with access to personal computers reached 78,7% in 2018 compared to 75,9% in 2017. An increase was also observed in the percentage of households that own a laptop computer from 65,0% in 2017 to 68,5% in 2018.

The percentage of households with dependent children that own a computer reached 93.3% in 2018.

Use of Internet

83,7% of persons aged 16-74 are using the internet at least once a week. Almost all persons aged 16 – 24 years old (99,3%) use the internet at least once a week. This percentage decreases with age, even though for individuals 65 – 74 years old the use of internet increased to 37,5% in 2018 compared to 33,9% in 2017. High educated persons (97,3%) use the internet more frequently than persons with lower education level (53,8%).

During the first quarter of 2018, internet usage increased to 84,4% compared to 80,7% in  2017.

The most popular Internet activities are the following: finding information about goods and services (85,1%), participating in social networks (81.7%), watching video content from sharing services (80,8%), telephoning over the internet/video calls (via webcam) over the internet (74,4%) and seeking health-related information (67,1%).

87,5% of the persons that used the Internet in the first quarter of 2018, used their mobile phone or smart phone to access the Internet away from home or work while, 16,7% used a laptop and 11.5% used a  tablet.

e-Commerce

23,3% of persons aged 16 – 74 years old made online orders for goods and services in the first quarter of 2018 compared to 24,4% in 2017.

The most popular categories of goods/services ordered online were the following: clothes or sports goods (56,3%), other travel arrangements such as transport tickets, car hire etc. (51,3%) and holiday accommodation (46,7%).

During the period April 2017-March 2018, 82,9% of persons aged 16-74 that bought or ordered goods and services for private use prefer sellers from other EU countries, 35,8% prefer sellers from the rest of the world and 34,6% buy or order from sellers in Cyprus. The amount spent for goods or services over the internet was usually between 100-500 Euros.

Table 1
Computer in Household (% of Households)

2015

2016

2017

2018
Personal Computer

71,0

71,5

75,9

78,7
By computer type:
   Desktop computer

31.4

20.5

20.3

20.1
   Laptop

62,7

62,6

65,0

68,5
   Tablet

39,2

40,3

45,9

44,2
By household type:
   With dependent children

93.1

93.7

94.9

93.3
   Without dependent children

62.1

63.0

68.5

72.0
Households with Internet access

71.2

74.4

79.4

86.2

 

 Table2
Internet Use

2015

2016

2017

2018
% individuals that used the internet (1st quarter of the year)

71,7

75,9

80,7

84,4
Most popular Internet Activities
Finding information about goods and services

74,8

81,1

76,1

85,1
Participation in Social Networks

75,4

79,0

78,1

81,7
Watching video content from sharing services (e.g.YouTube)

80,8
Telephoning over the internet/video calls (via webcam) over the internet

        62,3

71,8

                                     70,0

                                     74,4
Seeking health-related information

69,5

56,3

71,8

67,1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

