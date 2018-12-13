Number of people with internet access in Cyprus increases

The number of households with internet access in Cyprus increased significantly in 2018 compared to 2017. During 2018, 86,2% of households had access to the internet, compared to 79,4% in 2017.
Also, the percentage of households with access to personal computers reached 78,7% in 2018 compared to 75,9% in 2017. An increase was also observed in the percentage of households that own a laptop computer from 65,0% in 2017 to 68,5% in 2018.
The percentage of households with dependent children that own a computer reached 93.3% in 2018.
Use of Internet
83,7% of persons aged 16-74 are using the internet at least once a week. Almost all persons aged 16 – 24 years old (99,3%) use the internet at least once a week. This percentage decreases with age, even though for individuals 65 – 74 years old the use of internet increased to 37,5% in 2018 compared to 33,9% in 2017. High educated persons (97,3%) use the internet more frequently than persons with lower education level (53,8%).
During the first quarter of 2018, internet usage increased to 84,4% compared to 80,7% in 2017.
The most popular Internet activities are the following: finding information about goods and services (85,1%), participating in social networks (81.7%), watching video content from sharing services (80,8%), telephoning over the internet/video calls (via webcam) over the internet (74,4%) and seeking health-related information (67,1%).
87,5% of the persons that used the Internet in the first quarter of 2018, used their mobile phone or smart phone to access the Internet away from home or work while, 16,7% used a laptop and 11.5% used a tablet.
e-Commerce
23,3% of persons aged 16 – 74 years old made online orders for goods and services in the first quarter of 2018 compared to 24,4% in 2017.
The most popular categories of goods/services ordered online were the following: clothes or sports goods (56,3%), other travel arrangements such as transport tickets, car hire etc. (51,3%) and holiday accommodation (46,7%).
During the period April 2017-March 2018, 82,9% of persons aged 16-74 that bought or ordered goods and services for private use prefer sellers from other EU countries, 35,8% prefer sellers from the rest of the world and 34,6% buy or order from sellers in Cyprus. The amount spent for goods or services over the internet was usually between 100-500 Euros.
|Table 1
|Computer in Household (% of Households)
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|Personal Computer
|
71,0
|
71,5
|
75,9
|
78,7
|By computer type:
|Desktop computer
|
31.4
|
20.5
|
20.3
|
20.1
|Laptop
|
62,7
|
62,6
|
65,0
|
68,5
|Tablet
|
39,2
|
40,3
|
45,9
|
44,2
|By household type:
|With dependent children
|
93.1
|
93.7
|
94.9
|
93.3
|Without dependent children
|
62.1
|
63.0
|
68.5
|
72.0
|Households with Internet access
|
71.2
|
74.4
|
79.4
|
86.2
|Table2
|Internet Use
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|% individuals that used the internet (1st quarter of the year)
|
71,7
|
75,9
|
80,7
|
84,4
|Most popular Internet Activities
|Finding information about goods and services
|
74,8
|
81,1
|
76,1
|
85,1
|Participation in Social Networks
|
75,4
|
79,0
|
78,1
|
81,7
|Watching video content from sharing services (e.g.YouTube)
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
80,8
|Telephoning over the internet/video calls (via webcam) over the internet
|
62,3
|
71,8
|
70,0
|
74,4
|Seeking health-related information
|
69,5
|
56,3
|
71,8
|
67,1