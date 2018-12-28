Number of available student houses up by 97% compared to 2017, KPMG finds

The number of available housing units for students was increased by 97% in 2018, compared to 2017, a KPMG report found.
According to the report, in 2018 there were 1,884 housing units available for students on the market, compared to 960 in 2017.
The number is expected to increase by 16% in 2019.
The majority of the student houses are in Nicosia.
The increase in housing units reflects the increase in the number of students in Cyprus. Specifically, during the academic year 2016-2017 there were 44,446 students in Cyprus, while in 2017-2018 there were 48,172 (+8.4%).