Menu
Local

No thoughts of militarising Cyprus, Tsipras says in Moscow

December 8, 2018 at 7:59am
Edited by

There are no thoughts on the prospect of militarising Cyprus, Greek Prime Ministers Alexis Tsipras has said, replying to questions during a joint press conference in Moscow with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

Tsipras said he also spoke with President of the Republic of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades and noted that there was no sense in such ideas, at a time when Cyprus and Greece are striving to remove occupation troops from the island.

The Greek Prime Minister said all necessary contacts have been made between the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Russia and Cyprus, adding that the Republic of Cyprus is following an extremely balanced policy regarding docking in Cyprus ports for all countries friendly towards Russia as well.

(Cyprus News Agency)

You May Also Like

Local
December 8, 2018

Mainly fine with some light showers possible in the afternoon

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
December 8, 2018

Nicosia says Russian remarks on US military buildup in Cyprus “unfortunate”, considers matter closed

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
December 8, 2018

Cyprus’ GDP grows by 3.7% in Q3

Bouli Hadjioannou