No buses in Paphos as dispute drags on

Paphos will remain without public transport over the weekend as bus drivers continue their strike over the bus company’s failure to pay them their November salaries.

The employees went on indefinite strike on Friday, inconveniencing thousands of pupils and other passengers, locals and visitors.

Central to the impasse is a dispute between the Transport Ministry and the Paphos bus company over government payments. The government says an audit has shown over-payments and is asking to be reimbursed. The company disputes the audit.

Amid signs of progress, bus drivers had earlier this week returned to work for two days as a gesture of goodwill but decided to resume their strike after they failed to receive their November salaries.

They say they will only return to work if they are paid for November and receive assurance about their December and 13th salaries.

Meanwhile, the Paphos bus company has proposed the establishment of an independent committee to resolve its dispute with the Transport Ministry.