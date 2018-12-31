Nissi beach among world’s best city beaches for 2018

Nissi beach in Ayia Napa ranks 25th on a world’s top 50 city beaches list by Canada’s largest online travel agency Flight Network.

The agency says that to create the list, they received guidance from more than 1200 travel journalists, editors, bloggers and agencies from around the world.

The list contains the best 50 city beaches in the world, ideally suited for travelers who want to combine “sun and sand with city thrills.”

Nissi scored 9/10 for accessibility, 10/10 for atmosphere as well as sand and water quality. According to Flight Network, Nissi enjoys 226 annual days of sunshine and the average temperature in the area is 21 C.

“No visit to Cyprus is complete without a trip to this famous Mediterranean sandy beach in the Ayia Napa resort. Locals and tourists flock to this island paradise for its crystal clear waters, soft white sand and gorgeous views. Walk out far into the shallow turquoise ocean and the water will never go above your waist. Marvel at the Mediterranean flora and fauna, which makes this island a natural haven for many birds,” the site’s description says.

Bondi Beach in New South Wales is first in the list, while Florida’s Miami Beach came second and Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro is third.

Read more: