Nicosia: When will municipality services be closed for festive season?

Nicosia municipality has announced that its offices will be closed on December 24-26 and December 31-January 1.
Also, the Nicosia street market in OXI area will not take place on December 26 and January 2.
All public markets, the wholesale market and Ayios Antonios market will not operate on December 25, December 26 and January 1, respectively.
Waste collection will operate normally on December 24 and will re-start on December 28. There will be no waste collection service on New Year’s day.
The municipality reminds the public to pay any outstanding fees until December 28, as after there will be a 10% surcharge.