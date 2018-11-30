Nicosia lightning that momentarily knocks out street lights caught on tape (video)

A low pressure weather system has been affecting Cyprus since Thursday.
Parts of the island are experiencing thunderstorms, strong winds and heavy rain.
There were heavy rains and thunderstorms in Nicosia on Thursday night.
Andreas Karpasitis filmed lightning that led street lights to go off for a moment or two on an Aglandjia street.
Panayiotis Mouskos of the Met Office said thunderstorms are expected in some areas of Cyprus on Friday, but the extreme weather conditions will weaken by Friday night.
He said thunderstorms were forecast for the west which will also affect the south, and later in the afternoon may affect the interior.
