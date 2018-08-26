Nicosia hopes for autumn developments that will pave the way for resumption of Cyprus talks

Deputy Government Spokesperson Klelia Vasiliou has expressed the hope that there will be such developments in autumn that will pave the way for the resumption of Cyprus talks, from where they left off at Crans-Montana.

Speaking on Sunday, during a memorial service for a soldier who lost his life during the 1974 Turkish invasion of Cyprus, Vasiliou hoped that the developments will shift Ankara’s stance especially as regards the security aspect of the solution as well as its functionality.

She said that our side awaits with great interest the results of UNSG envoy’s contacts with all parties. Jane Holl Lute is expected to submit to Antonio Guterres her report on the outcome of her consultations with all parties interested in the Cyprus problem around September 17, a reliable source has told CNA.

CNA has learned that Lute is expected to meet with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias in Athens on September 11. In London she will meet with British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and Minister for Europe Sir Alan Duncan, probably during the first ten days of September, and in Brussels with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, probably on September 13.

Lute met in Ankara on July 30 with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and had separate meetings on July 23 in Cyprus with President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci.

Vasiliou also pointed out that the UN Secretary General has set specific parameters for the solution which provide that Cyprus must become a normal state that will look after for its citizens` interests and not any other state`s interests, especially if this third state, like Turkey, has illegally invaded Cyprus and since 1974 occupies 37% of its territory.

The Deputy Spokesperson said that this situation can change with a solution that is just and viable and is based on the decisions of the UN, the High Level Agreements and the European acquis.

She also underlined Turkey’s responsibility as regards the missing persons` issue and especially the mass graves and the transfers of human remains.

Hundreds of Greek Cypriots went missing during the Turkish invasion, most of them combatants but also women, children and elderly people. During the same period and in the early 1960s when intercommunal fighting broke out, Turkish Cypriots also went missing.

A Committee on Missing Persons has been established, upon agreement between the leaders of the two communities, with the scope of exhuming, identifying and returning the remains of missing persons to their relatives.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. The latest effort to reach a Cyprus settlement was concluded in summer last year in the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana without a result. UN backed negotiations aim at reuniting Cyprus under a federal roof.