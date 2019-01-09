Menu
Nicosia court fines woman €800 for making racist comments on Facebook

January 9, 2019 at 7:37pm
The Nicosia District Court has fined a woman €800 for making racist statements on Facebook, the first such decision in Cyprus.

According to CITY website, the defendant had made racist remarks on Facebook in comments under the photograph of a child posted by the father.

She appeared in court in December 2018 on charges of disseminating racist and xenophobic material on line which promotes hate and discrimination.

She pleaded guilty and on December 7 was fined €800.

The case went to court after the Commissioner for Children’s Rights Leda Koursoumba was tipped off by a member of the public who saw the comments.

She contacted police and the attorney general who then brought charges.

 

 

