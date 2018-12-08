Nicosia advises Cyprus citizens on ‘Yellow Vests’ demonstrations in France

The Cyprus Embassy in France advises Cyprus citizens who are in France to be extra vigilant because of the demonstrations being organised by the “Yellow Vests” movement in Paris and other French cities.

In an announcement posted on its website, the Embassy points out that because of the demonstrations, some roads, metro and railway stations will be affected or might be closed.

Cyprus visitors who are in the country are asked to avoid places where demonstrations will be taking place and to follow the instructions of the authorities. They are also advised to take into consideration the fact that they might face delays in their transport especially to airports and railway stations.

The Embassy also noted that the French authorities are taking measures in order to deal with the situation.

(Cyprus News Agency)