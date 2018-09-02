New yellow alert as heat wave to continue on Monday

The met office issued a new extreme high temperature warning for Monday with temperatures set to remain at 41 C inland and 32 C in the mountains.
This is the second yellow alert in as many days and applies from 11 am to 5 pm.
“Be aware that high temperatures are expected. Some health risks amongst vulnerable people e.g. the elderly and very young are possible,” the met office said.
Temperatures at 3.00 pm on Sunday were 41 C inland, 32 C at Prodromos, 34 C in Limassol, 33 C in Larnaca and Paralimni, 32C in Paphos and 31 in Polis Chrysochous.
Humidity ranged from 76% in Paphos to 16% in Nicosia.
According to the met office, Monday will be mainly sunny, with maximum temperatures of 41 C inland, around 34 C on the south and east coasts and 32 C on the remaining coasts and in the mountains.
Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will remain mainly fair with temperatures dropping gradually to close to average for the time of year.
