Dams see impressive inflow with start of 2019

January 3, 2019 at 2:37pm

The new year got off to a good start for Cyprus’ dams which have seen an impressive inflow of water.

Specifically, according to official statistics, in the past 24 hours, 5.2 million cubic metres of water have flowed into Cypriot dams.

Water Department official Faidros Rousis told ACTIVE that in the past 48 hours water inflow was at 6.140 million cubic metres.

He said that dam storage levels are at 18.6%, compared to 13% the same time last year.

The Asprokremmos reservoir has experienced the largest water inflow with 1,630 million cubic metres of water.

2018 the second wettest year of the decade

