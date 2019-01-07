Menu
New museum in Nicosia to open in 2023

January 7, 2019 at 9:53am
Contracts for a new Archaeological Museum in Nicosia are expected to be signed on February 25 and if all goes smoothly the museum should open its doors to the public in 2023.

In an memo to the House of Representatives, Transport Minister Vasiliki Anastasiadou said that tenders will be invited in November 2019 and construction will start in August the following year.

Construction is expected to be completed towards the end of 2022, early 2023 and time will then be needed to move and install the exhibits.

The new museum is expected to open its doors to the public in 2023

