NATO not out of discussion for Cyprus guarantees, President says

President Nicos Anastasiades said on Monday that he did not rule out NATO to take the place of guarantees, in the event of a Cyprus settlement.

He was speaking on the margins of a reception, in Nicosia, to honour Cypriot sailor Pavlos Kontides, who was named recently World Sailor 2018.

According to an announcement by the Presidency, the President was asked by journalists if there were any thoughts to have NATO instead of guarantees in the event of a Cyprus settlement. The President replied that “we need to have the conditions first for the resumption of the dialogue, and there are ways, there is the UN, there is the EU, there are many ways that can safeguard the Republic of Cyprus.”

Asked if the NATO option is out of discussion, the President said that for him, nothing was out discussion.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

According to the 1960 Treaty of Guarantee, Greece, Turkey and the UK are guarantor powers of the Republic of Cyprus.

(Cyprus News Agency)