MPs to discuss early release of Rikkos Erotokritou

AKEL and DIKO MPs have raised the early release on parole of former Deputy Attorney-General Rikkos Erotokritou in the House Legal Affairs Committee.

The issue – which will be discussed today – was tabled by Aristos Damianou of AKEL and Christiana Erotokritou of DIKO. They said the Parole Board should explain its decision as the conditions and the speed at which the first-ever request for a conditional release was examined raised questions.

Erotokritou was released on parole on the basis of a new law adopted by the House of Representatives in May allowing a convicted prisoner who meets certain legal requirements to submit a request for conditional release earlier and continue to serve the remaining part of his/her sentence outside prison.

According to DISY MP Georgios Georgiou who drafted the law, the purpose behind the amendment was to decongest prisons.

Green Party leader, George Perdikis has also expressed his intention to propose an amendment to the law that led to Erotokritou’s release.

According to Perdikis, the amendments that he proposes seek to remove certain provisions in the law “which have been perceive by the state and the public as targeted for the release of specific persons.”

Besides the removal of the provision for early release on good conduct, Perdikis’ proposal includes the deletion of the option for convicts to submit a request for early release on completion of half of their sentence.

According to Phileleftheros, Perkidis’ proposed amendment is of particular importance because if approved it will stand as obstacle to the already-submitted requests for release of convicts, some of them known for their participation in public affairs.

